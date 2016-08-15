Dartmouth police department makes wild catch

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The Dartmouth police department tweeted a video of an officer getting ready to catch a 6-foot long Boa constrictor.

The snake was found on Memorial Avenue Friday night.

Dartmouth PD said they believe it is an escaped pet. If the snake’s owner does not come forward, the reptile will be claimed by a reptile rescue organization and used for educational exhibits. The snake’s owner could also face animal cruelty charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)