DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth police detective rescued an elderly man from a burning home Saturday evening.

Crews responding to a structure fire with entrapment at 17 Johnson St. just before 5:30 p.m. found flames in a single room of the upper level of the raised ranch.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, Det. Scott Brooks found an elderly man in the lower level of the house and safely escorted him out of the home, police said.

“This incident speaks perfectly as to the dedication of the officers (both uniform and plainclothes) of this department,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said. “Even if it means placing their own lives in danger, the top priority of the men and women of the Dartmouth Police Department is to protect and serve the members of the community by any means possible.”

Four children, who were also inside the house, had safely exited before emergency personnel arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

