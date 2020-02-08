Dartmouth police investigating after car hits utility pole in fatal crash

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to the crash just after 2 a.m. in the area of Cross Road found that a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan left the roadway and struck a utility pole and stonewall, according to police.

The driver, identified as David Costa Jr., 23, of Fairhaven, was extracted from his vehicle, police said.

He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he later died, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

