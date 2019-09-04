Dartmouth police investigating crash involving school bus

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arriving at the scene on Reed Road around 5 p.m. found a school bus with a flat tire and a black SUV with heavy front end damage, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

No one was seriously hurt.

The Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause.

No further information has been released.

