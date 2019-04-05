Dartmouth police officer held without bail on child rape charges

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth police officer has been ordered held without bail on child rape charges, officials said.

Shawn Souza, 37, of Dartmouth was arrested at the town’s police station Thursday afternoon on charges of rape of child by force, rape of a child-aggravated by age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

Souza was arraigned Friday in New Bedford District Court and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque said Souza has been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation into the allegations against Souza was launched after the Bristol County District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit received a 51A report from the Department of Children and Families.

He’s accused of raping one child and indecently assaulting another.

No additional information was immediately available.

