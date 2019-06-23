Dartmouth police officer injured when cruiser struck by alleged drunken driver

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth police officer was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after his cruiser was struck by a suspected drunken driver, officials said.

Officer Manny Demelo was investigating an earlier crash in Route 6 near Connecticut Avenue when his cruiser was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado about 2 a.m., according to Dartmouth police.

Demelo was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, David Costa, 56, of New Bedford, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)