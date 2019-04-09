Dartmouth police release photo of purse-snatching suspect

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are asking the public for help tracking down a homeless man wanted in connection with a violent purse-snatching on Monday.

Miguel Brasil, 40, whose last known address was in New Bedford, was allegedly caught on camera knocking an elderly woman to the ground of a Citizens Bank parking lot before making off with her purse.

Officers responding to the Dartmouth Street bank about 9:50 a.m. spoke with a 76-year-old victim, who said she had just been attacked and robbed by a man who fled in a silver Toyota Corolla, according to Dartmouth police.

Dartmouth Police Dept.The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack and was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel.

Brasil is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a stocking cap, dark glasses, and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Dartmouth Police Detective Division at 508-910-1775.

