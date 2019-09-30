Dartmouth police searching for man, woman who stole parrot from Petco

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man and woman who stole a Quaker parrot from a local Petco.

In a post on Facebook, police say the suspects walked into a store, broke the lock on a cage, stole the bird, “and flew out of the store like nothing happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Dartmouth police at 508-910-1755.

