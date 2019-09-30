Dartmouth police searching for suspects accused of stealing valuable bird

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Dartmouth police are searching for the suspects who were caught on camera stealing a valuable bird Sunday.

The couple walked into the Petco on State Road, allegedly broke the lock on a cage and took off with a valuable Quaker parakeet, according to a post on the Dartmouth Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 508-910-1755.

