Dartmouth police seek to educate home break-in suspect on mask wearing

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in search of a home break-in suspect in Dartmouth.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into the home around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

“In light of this, the [department’s] COVID-19 Face Mask Unit (CFMU) is looking for some help identifying him, so that we can educate him on the current health benefits of wearing a mask,” police said in a Facebook post Friday.

“Members of the CFMU will patiently review Chapter 1 of the Dummies Guide to Burglary: The Benefits of Covering Your Face When You Do a B&E, with him.”

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Dartmouth police detectives at 508-910-1755.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)