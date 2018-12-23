Dartmouth police share hilarious mashup of holiday-themed movie parodies

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - With Christmas less than two days away, the Dartmouth Police Department released a hilarious mashup of holiday-themed movie parodies to help spread cheer and laughter.

The video, which was shared on the department’s social media pages, shows Chief Brian Levesque heading home for that night as he passes his co-workers who are seen reenacting moments from several iconic films.

The parodies included “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story,” “The Grinch,” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Watch the video below:

