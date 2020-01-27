Dartmouth water worker facing charges of rape, indecent assault

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dartmouth Water Department worker has been arrested on charges of rape and indecent assault, authorities announced Monday.

Kevin Nunes 48, of North Dartmouth, is facing charges including rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to the Westport Police Department.

Nunes, who has since posted $5,000 bail, was deemed to be dangerous and ordered to wear a GPS bracelet, abide by an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Police did not detail the nature of Nunes’ alleged crimes.

An investigation is ongoing.

