CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is asking employees who have not yet returned to campus to keep working remotely until Oct. 4.

The previous plan was for workers to return at the start of September, but the college is adjusting its plans as COVID-19 cases increase regionally and nationally, said Scott Bemis, chief human resources officer.

“We recognize that many of have already returned to campus — and those individuals who have returned can continue to work on-site,” Bemis said in an email to the community on Friday.

He said the date is being pushed back a month “to help slow the increase in the density of people on campus, with the goal of interrupting COVID-19 transmission wherever possible.”

Bemis also said that weekly surveillance testing will be conducted for vaccinated employees, instead of every 30 days. Unvaccinated employees who are coming to campus are still required to test twice a week.

