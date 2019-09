LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is leading a death investigation in Lowell Saturday evening, officials said.

The investigation is taking place on Wilder Street, officials said.

The investigation is “open and active,” according to the District Attorney’s office.

