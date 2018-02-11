DA’s office: Man stabbed parents at Millis restaurant; girlfriend found dead in Needham

MILLIS, MA (WHDH) - Police say a man is in custody after being accused of stabbing his parents in Millis. Police found his girlfriend dead in their Needham .

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Benjamin Walsh, 24, was arrested after his parents were found with significant stab wounds at a Millis restaurant.

Police responded to Primavera Restaurant Saturday night at around 7 p.m. and found the victims. They were taken to separate hospitals in serious condition.

According to officials, a well-being check at Walsh’s apartment on Marshall Street in Needham led police to a 20-year-old woman who was deceased. The victim is reportedly Walsh’s girlfriend.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Walsh’s family members were reportedly holding a function at the restaurant when the incident occurred. Family members were able to restrain Walsh after the stabbings.

Officials say his mother remains in serious condition, but his father is improving and is “doing much, much better.”

Authorities have recovered a knife in connection with the incident.

It is not immediately known how long since Walsh’s girlfriend was killed.

The Norfolk County DA’s news conference can be found below:

