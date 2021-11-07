PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating the death of an inmate in a Pittsfield prison Sunday, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said.

Workers at the Berkshire County House of Correction found an unresponsive person at 4 p.m. and took them to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Officials said they do not suspect foul play.

The Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy and state police are investigating.

