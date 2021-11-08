Investigators say a man who died in a Pittsfield prison Sunday died by suicide, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officials at the Berkshire County House of Correction found Stavri Yanka, 34, of Adams, unresponsive in his cell Sunday afternoon and he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, the DA’s Office said. An autopsy found the cause of death to be asphyxiation and the manner of death suicide.

Yanka was booked into prison on Nov. 4 after an arrest on breaking and entering charges violated conditions of his release on another charge, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)