HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Dash cam footage showed an alleged drunk driver swerving across the road in Hingham.

The incident happened last week on Route 228.

Police said the driver was on probation for drunk driving and his license had been suspended in the past.

He now faces several charges, including 2nd-offense operating under the influence of alcohol.

