Dash cam video captured the terrifying moment a fuel tanker struck a highway median wall and burst into flames in Troy, Michigan on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Interstate 75 northbound near the Big Beaver Road overpass around 1:15 p.m. learned that the tanker truck carrying 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel had immediately caught fire after it hit the concrete barrier.

The driver of the tanker, identified as a 46-year-old man from Saint Clair, was able to escape the truck cab, according to Troy police.

He was transported to Detroit Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The tanker was on fire for more than two hours as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

An investigation remains ongoing.

