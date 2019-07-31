PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A dashcam captured a car swerve into oncoming traffic before striking a pickup truck in Pelham, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to the area of 155 Sherburne Road around 4:35 p.m. found 53-year-old Carl Webster and 58-year-old Diana Simonetti, both of Hudson, sitting outside of their 2006 Kia Sorento that had sustained significant front-end damage after crossing the double yellow line and hitting a 2017 Dodge pickup truck, driven by 27-year-old Peterson Campbell, of Pelham, head-on, police said.

Webster, the driver of the Kia, suffered bodily injury, while his passenger, Simonetti, suffered superficial injuries, according to police. They were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua.

Campbell suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Southern New Hampshire Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Webster was cited for crossing the double line.

Police say they are still investigating why he swerved into the opposite lane of travel.

Sherburne Road was closed for about an hour.

