HUFFMAN, Texas. (WHDH) – Dashcam video shows a close encounter between police and an angry cow in Huffman, Texas.

Deputies were investigating reports of a cow that may have been hit by a vehicle when the incident happened.

The animal didn’t appear to be hurt, authorities said, but it did, however, seem to have a bad attitude towards humans.

The cow was seen charging at deputies in the video. After a few passes, the cow headed into the woods.

The constable’s office said that no human, cow or car was damaged in the encounter.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)