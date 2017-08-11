SALT LAKE CITY (WHDH) – New video was released Friday of a couple stealing a Utah Highway Patrol car in July.

The trooper has just finished arresting two suspects when he went to check on the car they crashed into—that’s when the couple took control of that patrol car. The pair then took off.

“She ends up doing what we call a ‘slip the cuffs,’” said Sgt. Todd Royce.

“The cuffs are on the back, she ends up slipping them to the front. She’s still handcuffed, slips them to the front, slides across the console puts the vehicle and drive and starts to go,” he added.

The suspects were driving more than 130 miles per hour down the highway when they finally stopped and made a run for it.

The trooper caught up to the pair by using the car he was checking on.

