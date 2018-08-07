Dashcam captures moment speeding car smashes into crashed vehicle on highway

Credit: Metro One Auto Services Inc via Storyful

(WHDH) — A tow truck driver captured video of the moment a speeding car plowed into a crashed vehicle on a Toronto highway over the weekend.

Adil Kanan, of Metro One Auto Services, witnessed a white car barrel through a green SUV that was stranded on the median of Highway 401 near the Port Union Road ramp.

Wreckage from both vehicles rained down on the flatbed of Kanan’s truck, and a woman and a young man were thrown from the white vehicle.

A man who was reaching into the SUV at the time of the crash was also knocked clear and over the road divider, as seen in footage captured on Kanan’s dashcam.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and third person sustained minor injuries, Global News reported.

Kanan shared the video from his business’ Facebook page with a warning to other drivers to slow down.

