ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WHDH) — Police in Anchorage, Alaska are urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings after one of their dashcams captured a moose and her calf running out in front of a cruiser.

The moose could be seen attempting to cross the road before falling over. They then proceeded to stand up, with the mother continuing into the opposite lane of traffic and the calf fleeing back towards a wooded area.

The officer slammed on their breaks to avoid hitting the wild animals.

No injuries were reported and the moose are OK.

“This is a great reminder: we share this beautiful place with all kinds of wildlife. They’re always around,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Keep an eye out and be safe!”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)