VANCOUVER (WHDH) – It was a scary sight for drivers in Canada when someone took a dangerous drive on a highway outside of Vancouver.

Dashcam video from earlier in the week shows a vehicle speeding down the road going the wrong way.

The video was taken just moments before the car slammed into other vehicles.

The impact of the crash killed one of the drivers. Several others were also hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)