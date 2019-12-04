MACEDONIA, Ohio (WHDH) — Dashcam video shows an officer getting hit by a distracted driver in Macedonia, Ohio on Saturday night.

Officer Brandon Heisler stepped in the middle of the road to direct traffic around a crash when a car came up from behind and slammed into him.

First responders who were already on the scene rushed over to help him.

The officer was not seriously hurt but is expected to have surgery on his ankle.

Police say the driver was cited for speeding and distracted driving.

