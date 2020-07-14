STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WHDH) — A police officer is being credited with saving a choking baby’s life as her family frantically watched in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski pulled up to the home and the family ran toward his cruiser as the mother of the 3-week old baby cried out.

He grabbed the baby and dashcam video showed him checking her airway.

“She’s still blinking, she’s blinking,” Maciejewski calmly said as he turned the baby over in his hands and began to perform back thrusts.

The baby then coughed and began to cry, prompting her mother to drop to her knees in sobs.

“She’s crying, she’s crying,” Maciejewski could be heard saying. “She’s OK, she’s crying.”

The mother can be heard saying that her baby began choking while feeding on milk.

An ambulance arrived and transported the baby to an area hospital for an evaluation.

“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” the Sterling Heights Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.

