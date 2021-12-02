(WHDH) — Startling dashcam video showed the moment an Idaho State Police trooper and a stranded motorist jumped over a concrete barrier on a highway to avoid being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The trooper had pulled over his patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated in the median of Interstate 84 in Ada County to help a stranded driver with a flat tire around 9:50 a.m., according to state police.

One vehicle began to slow prior to passing the patrol car, which was stopped behind the vehicle with a flat tire, when another car hit the slowing vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash, state police said.

Two pick-up trucks were pushed left, sideswiping the parked patrol car and hitting the rear of the vehicle with a flat tire, state police added.

Dashcam video captured the trooper jumping over the concrete barrier to avoid getting hit, while the driver of the stranded vehicle jumped on top of the barrier.

The stranded driver and the trooper suffered minor injuries.

Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when passing a vehicle stopped on the roadway.

“Traffic stops are very high risk. They’re necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists’ help so we can all go home at night,” Crapo said. “Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn’t just a courtesy, it’s the law. Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what’s happening around them. That keeps all of us safe.”

The incident remains under investigation.

