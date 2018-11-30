Data breach may have compromised info of up to 500 million Marriott guests

(WHDH) — A data breach may have compromised the information of about 500 million Marriott guests, the company announced.

On Nov. 19, the hospitality company determined that there was unauthorized access to the database, which contained guest information relating to reservations at Starwood properties on or before Sept. 10.

Marriott received an alert from an internal security tool regarding an attempt to access the Starwood guest reservation database in the United States, the company said in a statement.

An investigation reportedly revealed that there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014 when an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information.

Marriott says they were able to decrypt the information on Nov. 19.

The company believes the database contained information on up to about 500 million guests who made a reservation at a Starwood property.

For about 327 guests, the information included some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences.

For others, information also included payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates, but Marriott says the payment card numbers were encrypted.

The incident has been reported to law enforcement and an investigation is ongoing.

“We deeply regret this incident happened,” said Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward.”

