A bizarre billboard supposedly paid for by parents trying to find a date for their son has recently captured the attention of drivers on some local highways.

“Need a car?” the billboard asks. “‘Date’ our son.”

Asked about the ad, some said they don’t know what to believe.

“I think I’m naturally skeptical of ads with so much going on right now,” one person said.

“I mean, if you’re in need, maybe it’s just good timing,” they added.

The billboard continues, offering a reward in return for a “date.”

“He’s smart but socially very shy,” the billboard says. “Bring him out of his shell before college. In exchange, we’ll give you a 2004 Buick Regal. Clean, rust free, 40k miles.”

The billboard asks for “serious inquiries only” to an email address provided.

7NEWS reached out to the email. In response, the apparent parents said they’ve received many responses.

They said they plan to make their final decision on Thursday.

With all the attention the billboards are attracting, not everybody is buying it, as some suspect the ads are a viral marketing stunt for an upcoming Jennifer Lawrence movie.

