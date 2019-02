The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that the New England Patriots Super Bowl championship parade in Boston will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, Walsh wrote “Congratulations on another Super Bowl championship @Patriots!! Fire up the duck boats @CityOfBoston! We will see you at the #SBLIII parade Tuesday at 11 a.m.!”

The Patriots defeated the L.A. Rams 13-3 to claim the team’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. The third in five years.