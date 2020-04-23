Dates announced for postponed bar examination in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Justices of the Supreme Judicial Court and the Massachusetts Board of Bar Examiners announced Thursday the new dates for the Bay State’s bar examination, which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The exam will be conducted using the Uniform Bar Examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with social distancing in place for all students.

If this cannot be conduct safely and in-person at that time, an alternative exam similar to the UBE will be administered remotely and will grant admission only to the bar of Massachusetts.

The Board of Bar Examiners plan to expedite the grading of whichever exam is given, as well as its character and fitness investigations so law school graduates will have results by mid- to late December.

Admission to the bar will be postponed to the week of January 11-15, 2021.

