BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The dates for three debates in the race for the Corner Office at the State House have been set.

The first debate between Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez will take place on Oct. 9.

A second debate is slated for Oct. 17 and a third for Nov. 1.

Gonzalez faces an uphill battle running against Republican incumbent Baker, who has one of the best approval ratings for a governor in the country, even though Massachusetts is a strongly Democratic state, according to the Associated Press.

Gonzalez, a top aide to former Gov. Deval Patrick, is campaigning as a champion of the underserved.

Baker has a liberal stance on social issues including abortion and LGBT rights.

