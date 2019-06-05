NEW YORK (WHDH) - The popular dating and networking app, Bumble, is planning to open a public location where its users can meet face-to-face.

The company says its Bumble Brew cafe and wine bar will be up and running in New York City this fall.

The place will serve as a meeting spot for Bumble users to hang out with dates or friends.

Bumble originally started as a dating app where women make the first move but it later included features to look for friends or to network.

The company hosted pop-up spots in the past but Bumble Brew will be its first permanent location.

