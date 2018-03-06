(WHDH) — The dating app Bumble will starting banning gun images from their platform.

The app’s founder said the company does not want people to feel threatened.

“As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble,” the company said.

Bumble added in a statement that this excludes users in military or law enforcement in uniform.

Their terms and conditions were updated to reflect this decision.

Bumble will not censor any gun-related photos that appear in a person’s Instagram feed, which can be linked to the app.

