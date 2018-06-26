BOSTON (WHDH) - Dog owners in the Boston area looking for love can now use their furry companion to attract a mate.

Two sisters from Newton founded the dating app Dig, which connects dog lovers together.

Casey and Leigh Isaacson found that 55 percent of single adults in the United States are pet owners, with research showing one of the best ways to get attention on dating apps is to feature your pup.

“Our overall goal with Dig is to provide an easy, fun way to connect dog lovers who are looking to find more love in their life of the two-legged variety,” said Casey Isaacson.

Once two people “dig” each other, the app helps them pick out a date idea. They offer several nearby pet-friendly locations for the couple to enjoy.

The app’s launch date in Boston is scheduled for July 19, featuring a dog-friendly event at WeWork Fort Point from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The sisters have already launched their app in New York and New Orleans.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)