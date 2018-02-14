NEW YORK (AP) — Many small business owners are rethinking workplace dating policies in an atmosphere where more people are reporting acts of sexual harassment.

Some owners have consulted with employment attorneys or human resources professionals to create or update their policies.

And they’re making sure staffers know the rules and the need to speak up if they feel harassed by a co-worker.

Some owners are even asking couples to sign a love contract — documents acknowledging they’re in a consensual relationship.

And if the romance ends? As long as there’s no sign of a problem, experts say the boss should respect everyone’s privacy. But if one person pursues another, either before a potential relationship or after a breakup, and the co-worker isn’t interested, an owner needs to be on alert.

