Daughter: Dog not at fault in death of Somerset woman attacked while having seizure

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman whose mother died after being attacked by the family dog while she had a seizure says the dog is not at fault.

Police and first responders found Melissa Astacio inside her Somerset home Friday night having a seizure as the family dog, an eight-year-old pit bull named Amigo, attacked her. They stopped the dog with a stun gun and took Astacio to the hospital, where she later died.

But Astacio’s daughter Heaven said she thinks the dog was trying to help her mother, and doesn’t blame her for what happened. Amigo, who the family has owned since he was a puppy, is currently in the care of the Swansea Animal Rescue League.

“I don’t think the dog was trying to attack her, I think the dog was trying to help my mom, but the dog is a dog and didn’t know any better,” Heaven Astacio said.

Neighors said their hearts go out to the family.

“Everybody’s just shocked, everybody’s sick over it, nobody’s slept, we feel so bad for the family,” said neighbor Lisa Renovato.

Heaven Astacio said she was mourning a mother who always worked to make her children’s lives better.

“All my mom ever wanted was for me and her three kids was to have a better life than she could,” Heaven Astacio said. “She always knew how to make you laugh, no matter if it was a bad day, or whatever it was. … I just want to say, I love you mom.”

