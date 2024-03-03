WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of late Civil Rights activist Malcolm X spoke to students at Worcester State University this week.

The club, which includes students from both Worcester State and the College of the Holy Cross, is reading her book, Growing Up X. Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz was only 2 years old at the time of her father’s assassination and in her book she discusses what it was like growing up after the death of her iconic father.

The sessions was the first of four the group will have on Growing Up X.

