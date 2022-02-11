SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of a Swansea veteran who is turning 102 next month has asked the public to send her father cards in honor of his upcoming birthday.

Joseph Bucko, a World War II veteran, was born on March 20, 1920.

Bucko’s daughter recently put out a call on social media asking people to send him birthday cards.

Bucko says he spends hours reading the many cards he has received from strangers.

“I read every one. I read where they’re from,” Bucko said. “They are carefully thought of. I can say thank you very much for everything they did.”

Bucko’s daughter has been hanging the cards on the wall for her father to see each day.

Anyone who is interested in mailing Bucko a card can send them to: Joseph Bucko 43 Laurel Ave., Swansea, MA 02777.



(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)