Daughter of missing Hanson woman asks public for help

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of a missing Hanson woman is asking the public for help after no one has seen or heard from her in more than a month.

Sandra Crispo, 54, of Spofford Avenue, was last seen on Aug. 7, when a surveillance recording shows her getting out of a family member’s car, going into a Cumberland Farms to buy cigarettes, and then being taken home.

Crispo’s daughter Laina McMahon hired a private investigator and believes that someone knows something about her mother’s disappearance.

“She just vanished,” McMahon said.

McMahon says on Aug. 8 she tried to reach her mom on the phone but couldn’t get through, so she went to her mom’s house instead.

“When I noticed all of the lights were on and then I saw the dog there, he didn’t have any food or any water, she would never leave her animal alone for any period of time,” McMahon said.

Detectives searched the nearby woods, went door-to-door talking to neighbors, and reviewed surveillance video.

Hanson police chief Michael Miksch said, “We have conducted seven different searches of the area using drones, K9s, both civilian and police, as well as officers on foot and on ATVs. We’ve got no new information, we’ve come up empty.”

Crispo moved to Hanson three months ago to be closer to her three grandsons. McMahon says she is a homebody and didn’t know many people in town.

Her car was in the shop, she didn’t have a cellphone, and since she’s been gone, there’s been no movement on her bank accounts.

“It’s been awful,” McMahon said. “It’s like every day I go to bed and I just wonder what happened to her, where is she, and it’s honestly the worst feeling in the world.”

Police say they received tips that Crispo was spotted in Fall River.

Crispo is 5 feet 9 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

She also has ties to the Quincy area.

Anyone who sees Cripso or has information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

