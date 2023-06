TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell has been found safe after she was reported missing on Wednesday, the mayor announced on Facebook.

Riley O’Connell was found around 6 p.m. Sunday in Ohio.

Mayor Shaunna O’Connell thanked everyone for the outpouring of support while the search was underway.

