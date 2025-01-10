LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A daughter is full of gratitude after a group of strangers rushed to lift a car off of her mother, Zoa Mendez, in Lawrence on Thursday.

Their heroics were captured on camera.

“It was difficult to watch and it was just shocking and I just thank God there were people around to help her,” said Zoa Rosario, daughter of Mendez.

Mendez, 73, owns a flower shop in Lawrence.

She’s retired, but she stops in and helps her three children who are now running the business.

“This is her passion,” said Rosario. “For her, its not work. She says that everyday when we try to [shew] her out. She insists on enjoying her flowers, bringing people joy through flowers.”

Mendez was delivering flowers on Bennington Street in Lawrence Thursday afternoon, when police say she didn’t put her car in park and it rolled over her, trapping her underneath.

Officers, along with Good Samaritans, like Elvis Burgos, ran to help her.

“She was saying in Spanish, ‘oh god, oh god, please help oh god,’” Burgos said.

Rosario says there’s no doubt her mom’s faith pulled her through.

“She has a very strong faith,” said Rosario. “That is the number one priority in her life.”

Mendez is in the hospital dealing with back pain and bruising, but is doing well.

Her family believes she’ll be back smelling the roses soon.

“She was able to get up on her feet, miraculously and she seems to be doing well,” said Rosario. “She’s a very strong woman with a very strong faith, and I think that will help her recover quickly.”

