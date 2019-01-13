Daughters rescue elderly father from 2-alarm fire in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two daughters rushed to rescue their elderly father when their home went up in flames in Arlington on Sunday.

Fire crews responding to 74 Cleveland St. just after 9 a.m. say the two women inside the home helped their father out of the bedroom where the fire began.

“We met on the second floor. An elderly gentleman with his two daughters who got him out of that bedroom that was on fire to the top of the second floor,” Arlington Fire Deputy Chief Jim Bailey said. “We took him down from the second floor.”

Bailey said the second-alarm fire was difficult to battle, as temperatures were frigid.

“It was cold, it was a very labor-intensive fire because of the weather,” Bailey said. “Little bit icy at times but everybody, as far as I know, is good and accounted for.”

Although the home is badly damaged inside, everyone evacuated safely and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from an unattended candle in the bedroom.

