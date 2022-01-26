BOSTON (WHDH) - David Mugar, a local philanthropist who helped create the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, has died at the age of 82, his family announced Wednesday.

Mugar, who served as Chairman and CEO of Mugar Enterprises, also once owned WHDH-TV and radio. He was the son of Star Market founder Stephen P. Mugar.

The prominent businessman was born in Cambridge in 1939. He spent most of his childhood in Watertown and Belmont before later attending the Cambridge School in Weston.

Mugar is the famed creator of Boston’s annual Fireworks Spectacular, which has been televised annually for the last 43 years.

Maestro Fielder had been holding free Boston Pops concerts on the Esplanade every Fourth of July since 1929, but the event’s popularity had dwindled over time. In 1974, Mugar recommended that Fiedler conduct Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” and he would find and coordinate live cannon fire, area church bells, and fireworks over the Charles River.

Mugar’s show idea ultimately ended up being a big hit and the “1812 Overture” is now the featured musical composition for Independence Day concerts in countless communities from coast to coast.

“We believe everyone will remember our Dad for the gift he gave the city, the state, and the country for 43 years and that is the 4th of July event he created with Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops on the Esplanade. We will remember him as a visionary, always looking out for those less fortunate,” his family said in a statement.

Mugar oversaw the operation of WHDH-TV for nearly 12 years after taking over operations in 1982.

He passed away peacefully on Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)