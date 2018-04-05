David Ortiz, Aly Raisman steal show during Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman smiles as she walks off the mound with former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, wearing a "GIRL POWER" t-shirt, during ceremonies prior to a home opener baseball game between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz stole the show Thursday during Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park in Boston.

Before the words “Play Ball” could be said, Ortiz ripped off his Red Sox jersey and unveiled a T-shirt that said: “Girl Power.”

Lots of rings and medals right there! pic.twitter.com/Wz1BC0SvE9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 5, 2018

The display went well above the game of baseball, especially considering Raisman is a sexual abuse survivor. The Needham native was among the many young women to recently reveal she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman, the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning teams, details the abuse in her book “Fierce.”

Raisman also used her platform to empower herself and others in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She posed nude with the phrases “women do not have to be modest to be respected,” “trust yourself,” “live for you” and “abuse is never okay” inked on her body.

