BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and Celtics power forward Grant Williams made surprise appearances at a school rally in Boston Thursday.

The two athletes appeared at the Boston Arts Academy to surprise and hype up students during the unveiling of the school’s new facilities.

The academy has been celebrating its 25th anniversary and hosted the pair, who spoke with students and gave advice.

“All of you here have a special talent, have a special ability,” said Williams. “Use that gift to spread it to the world and shine a light that you guys have to others.”

“Enjoy, take advantage of it, think about your future, think about (beginning to become) somebody, work hard, because the future is out there waiting for you,” Ortiz said. “God bless.”

Other guests on Thursday included Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Getting its start in 1998, the school’s new, five-story facility on Ipswich Street encompasses 153,500 square feet, according to the academy’s website, increasing its capacity by more than 15%.

