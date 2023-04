BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was honored as the 2023 Wish Hero Award Recipient at the 40th Anniversary Make-A-Wish Gala in Boston on Saturday night.

The event celebrated 40 years of wishes for kids living in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)