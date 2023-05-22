NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Baseball hall of famer David Ortiz was in Newton Monday alongside a group of other stars, hosting a charity golf tournament.

Ortiz, along with former Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey, all joined others in taking to the green at Brae Burn Country Club as part of the David Ortiz Boston Heart Classic, which raises money to provide life saving heart surgeries and care for children both in New England and in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking on Monday, Ortiz discussed the event’s mission.

“Our goal is pretty much coming true, which is helping children to get their heart surgery done,” he said.

“When you see all your boys showing up for something special like this, that tells you alot,” Ortiz continued.

To date, the David Ortiz Children’s Fund has helped more than 13,000 children and provided over 13,000 lifesaving cardiac surgeries.

