David Ortiz issues statement after mother of his son slaps him with restraining order

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz issued a statement Tuesday regarding an ongoing court battle involving the mother of his 12-year-old son.

Ortiz fired back after he was slapped with a restraining order last week and ordered to refrain from annoying, intimidating or threatening the mother of his son David, who lives in the Dominican Republic, by phone or in person.

The complaint was filed back in May.

In his statement, Ortiz maintained that he has always supported their son and his mother.

“I regret that David’s mother has chosen to use the courts to assert a baseless claim against me in the form of a restraining order. I have not seen her in person for over a year and since then, communication between us has overwhelmingly been limited to texts,” he wrote. “I would ask for privacy going forward for my family, as we work in good faith to come to a reasonable financial settlement.”

Detail of the allegations against Ortiz have not been released.

